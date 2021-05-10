Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 901,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,017,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.