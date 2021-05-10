Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 182.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 38.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $166.20. 18,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,045,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,812 shares of company stock worth $12,919,343 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.48.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.