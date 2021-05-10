Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 8.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,595,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.27. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $27.36.

