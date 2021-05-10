Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $235.78. 10,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,399. The firm has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day moving average of $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

