Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,584. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

