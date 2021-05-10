Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.18. 37,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,744. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -394.12 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

