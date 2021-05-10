Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.35 on Monday, reaching $496.49. 49,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,722. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

