Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM remained flat at $$23.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

