Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.94. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

