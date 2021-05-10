Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 29,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $420.89. 9,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its 200-day moving average is $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $419.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

