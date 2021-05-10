Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.81. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.