Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 10,079 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $23.44.

