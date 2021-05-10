Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

NYSE MCO traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $337.34. 2,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,266. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $243.13 and a one year high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

