Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 18,985 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,687. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

