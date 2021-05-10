Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 82,761 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 3.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,228,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after buying an additional 359,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,641,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,283,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

GSY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,831. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

