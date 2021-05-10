Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.09. 558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $129.35.

