Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.18. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

