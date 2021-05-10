Avestar Capital LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of XPEL worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in XPEL by 29.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $4.86 on Monday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,870. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

