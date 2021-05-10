Avestar Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.09. 96,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.