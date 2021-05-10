Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Down 8.7%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares dropped 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 13,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 529,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

