Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,166. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.