Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Down 5.9%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 31,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 19,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Avivagen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

About Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

