AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVRO. Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 2,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,210. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.