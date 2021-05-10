AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AXA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

