Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Shares Up 12.2%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Bhd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in the provision of mobile communication and network transmission related services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Infrastructure and Others. The Mobile segment engages in the provision of mobile services and others such as provision of interconnect services, pay television transmission services and provision of other data services.

