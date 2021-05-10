AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.56

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 3392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

