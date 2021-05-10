Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

