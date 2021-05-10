B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.70 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

