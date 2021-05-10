B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Envela in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.10. Envela has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Envela by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

