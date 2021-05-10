B. Riley Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.11% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $4.07 on Monday, reaching $216.33. 13,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,066. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.70 and a 200 day moving average of $285.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

