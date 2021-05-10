B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.50. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

FDUS opened at $17.77 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $434.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

