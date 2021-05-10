B. Riley Weighs in on Intrusion Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Intrusion in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Intrusion stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $179.32 million, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $213,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,951 shares in the company, valued at $41,428,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

