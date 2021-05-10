B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 638,004 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of B2Gold worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

BTG stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

