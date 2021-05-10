B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of B2Gold worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,762,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 257,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.