B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTO. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.65.

BTO stock opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.91. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.