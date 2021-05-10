Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 85,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,640. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

