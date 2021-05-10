Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $191.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average of $213.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.