Balancer Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $126.71 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $63.03 or 0.00112758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $437.65 million and $126.71 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

