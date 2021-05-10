Banano Price Tops $0.0430 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $53.28 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00486142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00244523 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,824,044 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

