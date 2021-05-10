Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

