Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up to $14.23

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $14.70. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 4,196 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

