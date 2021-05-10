Band Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $203.01 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $332.58 million and approximately $203.01 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $16.23 or 0.00029100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

