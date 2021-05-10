Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank of America by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

