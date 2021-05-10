Bank of America Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Buy

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $276.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,066. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $442,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $866,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

