Bank of America’s (BAC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. 586,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,759,918. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

