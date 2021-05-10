Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY remained flat at $$5.91 during trading hours on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

