Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKRIY. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$5.91 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.