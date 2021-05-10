Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY remained flat at $$5.91 during trading on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

