BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.65% of BankUnited worth $67,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in BankUnited by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock worth $518,633 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

