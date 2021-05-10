Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.